Yet again, the gamble of going solo has paid off. Camila Cabello, in her first outing sans her former girl group Fifth Harmony, has pulled off the exceedingly rare feat of harmonizing all by herself. Okay, not vocally (she’s no Lalah Hathaway, people), but Cabello has managed to top both the Billboard albums and Hot 100 chart in the same week. Her debut eponymous solo album has debuted at No. 1, while her breakout hit “Havana,” featuring Young Thug, has finally also risen to No. 1 after seven weeks in the runner-up slot (behind Ed Sheeran, whom she dethroned). Cabello becomes the first artist to get both No. 1s on her debut as a soloist since Beyoncé, which is the ideal name to drop when your ex-group pulls something petty. And for the final blow: Fifth Harmony never had a No. 1 album or song, with or without Camila.