Candice Bergen Is Bringing Back Murphy Brown

By
Murphy Brown. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Shoulder pads better come back soon, because Murphy Brown is. CBS announced today that it’s reviving the classic Candice Bergen comedy about journalist and news anchor Murphy Brown with a 13-episode season set to air in the 2018–2019 season. Bergen will still star as Murphy and creator Diane English will serve as a writer-executive producer, as the show “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.” To commemorate the occasion, Mike Pence will be rebooted as Dan Quayle.

Tags:

Candice Bergen Is Bringing Back Murphy Brown