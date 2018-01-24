Latest News from Vulture

8:17 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Went Full Miss Sloan To Get Octavia Spencer A Huge Salary Boost

Chastain isn’t a hardboiled Washington lobbyist, but she did learn to negotiate like one for a movie.

7:08 p.m.

Wildlife is Superb — and a Major Moment for Carey Mulligan

Zoe Kazan co-wrote the adaptation Richard Ford’s novel with Paul Dano, and it’s brilliant.

7:05 p.m.

Don’t Think Of Hunger Games When You See White Time’s Up Roses At The Grammys

President Snow would fully endorse this decision.

7:05 p.m.

As Oscar Wilde, Rupert Everett Lifts The Happy Prince Into the Stratosphere

The Happy Prince proves that a film can be both bleak and warm-spirited, as befits its mighty subject.

6:30 p.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Migos, Hop Along, Dashboard Confessional

Dashboard Confessional’s new song tugs on all the heart strings.

6:05 p.m.

Crazy Ex’s Santino Fontana Is Starring in a Broadway-Bound Tootsie Musical

Tootsie will first play an out-of-town run in Chicago this fall.

5:23 p.m.

Candice Bergen Is Bringing Back Murphy Brown

Murphy’s back for the era of cable news, social media, and fake news.

4:15 p.m.

Meryl Streep Is Joining the Cast of Big Little Lies Season Two

She’ll play Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright.

3:57 p.m.

Mark E. Smith of the Fall Dead at 60

No cause of death was given.

3:33 p.m.

Claire Danes and Jim Parsons Are Stunningly Good in the Graceful A Kid Like Jake

Danes and Parsons star as parents of a non-gender-normative 5-year-old in Silas Howard’s drama.

3:22 p.m.

Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’

“All of who you are is never going to be accepted or captured.”

3:20 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Will Now Be the Queen of HBO, Thank You Very Much

She’s signed a first-look deal.

3:18 p.m.

Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique

By a grandma.

3:17 p.m.

Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie

The Puzzle star was a huge fan of I, Tonya.

3:14 p.m.

Carrie Brownstein Is Redefining Ambition

The Portlandia co-creator talks #MeToo, directing a rom-com, and getting back in the studio with Sleater-Kinney.

3:14 p.m.

This Is Us Creator Wants You to Know Not All Crock-Pots Will Kill You

One faulty kitchen appliance seems to have had a hand in Jack’s death.

3:10 p.m.

Ursula K. Le Guin Broke Down Walls With Her Writing

Science fiction would never be the same.

2:58 p.m.

Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL

“I was terrified!”

2:40 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Recap: A Period Apart

A glimmer of hope that James and Alyssa aren’t surrounded by awful adults.

2:37 p.m.

Remembering Hugh Masekela

The South African jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and prominent activist has died.