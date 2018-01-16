Cardi B, a Boss, Just Broke Another Chart Record

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Cardi B spent last year shattering cultural ceilings, making history, and giving new meaning to overnight success. It’s now 2018 and still the central question of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” remains unchallenged: “What bitch working as hard as me?” Cardi has started her year by becoming the first woman in Billboard history to have three songs charting in the Top 10 simultaneously for three consecutive weeks. This, after she already made history last year as the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to have a No. 1 solo hit. Perhaps most impressive about her latest feat, though, is the way she’s managed to finesse it.

Her current third week on this streak has also given Cardi her fourth Top 10 song, with her Bruno Mars remix “Finesse” hitting No. 3. That means she’s kept three songs in rotation on the Top 10 and they haven’t all been the same three songs — right now, she also has her features on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” and Migos’s “MotorSport” in the Top 10, but previously she had “Bodak Yellow” in the mix when it returned to the Top 10 after the holidays. Oh, but Cardi’s not done: There’s a strong chance that she could make it to at least four songs in the Top 10, as her follow-up single “Bartier Cardi” has re-peaked at No. 14 this week with a video still to come. Next week, her fiancé Offset will release his third album with Migos, Culture II, so there’s no telling how many more entries she could have in the running all at once.