Photo: Instagram @carrieunderwood

Carrie Underwood previously discussed breaking her wrist in a bad fall outside her house in November. Now, as the singer reveals in a post specifically made available to members of her fan club, she’s ready to publicly open up about a different injury she suffered during that same incident: a facial wound that required serious medical attention. “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” Underwood wrote, as reported by People. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.” Said the singer, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

The accident outside her Nashville home prevented Underwood from performing later that month in Nashville’s Country Rising concert, which benefited both hurricane victims and the survivors of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas. According to the singer, though she is doing well, the injury, and its subsequent repair, left her “not quite looking the same.” Explained Underwood, “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”