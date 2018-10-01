Last month Catt Sadler quit E! News after learning that there was a “massive” pay disparity between her and her male co-host Jason Kennedy. On the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night, many A-list actresses came to her defense. In response, an NBC executive tried to clarify the pay disparity, saying that Sadler and Kennedy had “different roles and therefore different salaries.” Not so, says Sadder in an new interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “My experience, frustration and disparity was based on Jason Kennedy and myself being apples to apples,” Sadler said. “We came to the network at the same time and did similar jobs. For people to use the argument that Giuliana somehow made more money than Jason, that comparison doesn’t work. They’re apples and oranges. She joined before him, she was managing editor, she had multiple shows on the network. It’s unfortunate that people who don’t work there are trying to be the voice for the network. The only story I can tell is my truth and the truth speaks for itself.” And because the truth needs a megaphone, Sarah Jessica Parker, Laura Dern, Eva Longoria, and Debra Messing are willing to speak up, too.