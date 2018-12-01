Every episode of Black Mirror is entirely distinct from the others, but as eagle-eyed viewers have noticed, they’re also all secretly connected. In a this new featurette, creator Charlie Brooker discusses how he enjoys writing stand-alone episodes, and also how the show decided to link things together, especially in this season’s “Black Museum.” Among other things in the short clip, you can also enjoy a look behind-the-scenes, as well as a few words from Jodie Foster, who really loves herself an anthology series.