Netflix has its next auteur picture lined up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Being John Malkovich and Anomalisa director Charlie Kaufman is signed on to write and direct an adaptation of the Iain Reid novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things. The story starts with a guy named Jake taking his girlfriend to meet his parents, which is awkward timing since we know from the girlfriend’s narration that she’s “thinking of ending things.” On the way there, Jake takes an alternate route and leaves her stranded. At that point, “psychological frailty” and “sheer terror” ensue. Kaufman will also serve as a producer, while the author Reid will be a co-producer.