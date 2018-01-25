Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Luca Guadagnino Plans to Address AIDS in the Call Me by Your Name Sequel

“I think it’s going to be a very relevant part of the story,” he said.

9 mins ago

Casey Affleck Will Not Present at This Year’s Oscars

As the reigning Best Actor, he would have handed out the award for Best Actress.

3:34 p.m.

Charlie Kaufman to Adapt I’m Thinking of Ending Things for Netflix

He will write, direct, and produce the thriller.

3:10 p.m.

Anne Heche Says Weinstein Fired Her After Demanding Oral Sex

“I got out of the room before there was any physical contact.”

3:00 p.m.

Bill Nye’s 10 Favorite Books

Just as science-y as you hoped.

2:06 p.m.

Former Disney Star Arrested for Alleged Robbery Spree

Adam Hicks and his girlfriend were reportedly holding people at gunpoint and demanding their wallets.

1:57 p.m.

Cherry Jones to Play Offred’s Mom in Handmaid’s Tale Season Two

She was Elisabeth Moss’s “fantasy” choice for the role.

1:47 p.m.

Damien Chazelle, a TV Person Now, Is Writing and Directing a Show for Apple

The La La Land filmmaker is also directing a musical series for Netflix.

1:46 p.m.

Every Easter Egg in The X-Files Episode ‘The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat’

X-Files vet Darin Morgan gets very meta in this Easter egg–filled episode.

1:28 p.m.

One Day at a Time Is Back, and Rest Assured, It’s Still Great

Rita Moreno is physically incapable of being anything less than delightful.

1:04 p.m.

Willem Dafoe Is a Liar Named William

This is a Lady Bird move.

12:52 p.m.

Woodsy Justin Timberlake Is Finally Here in His New ‘Say Something’ Video

And he’s here to explain why he’s been so silent on his controversies.

12:00 p.m.

New Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Trailer: Wait, Is Meryl Dead?

My, my, how can I resist you?

11:42 a.m.

Tyra Banks Is Ready for the Next Level

The America’s Next Top Model creator wants to become so boss, she doesn’t have to get a ‘yes’ from anyone.

11:31 a.m.

The Greatest Grammys Snubs of All Time

All the times the award show got it wrong.

10:33 a.m.

Lupita Nyong’o on Why She Wrote Her Weinstein Essay: ‘I Needed to Get It Out’

In October, Nyong’o took her alleged encounters public.

10:04 a.m.

Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Additional Women

He is being sued for sexual assault and defamation.

9:21 a.m.

Which Meryl Streep Will We Get in Big Little Lies?

What kind of Meryl performance are we going to get, exactly? Let’s imagine some scenarios.

9:17 a.m.

The Great Helen Mirren Will Play Catherine the Great in an HBO Mini-series

The four-part mini-series is an HBO–Sky co-production.

1:40 a.m.

Seth Meyers Wonders If We’re Living in a Porno Starring Trump and Stormy Daniels

Have we stepped into an alternative porn universe?