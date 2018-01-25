Cherry Jones to Play Offred’s Mom in Handmaid’s Tale Season Two

The Handmaid’s Tale has enlisted its next quietly powerful scene-stealer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones will appear in the show’s upcoming second season as Offred’s activist mother, Holly. (Well, she was an activist — until the whole Gilead thing happened.) Jones was apparently Elisabeth Moss’s “fantasy choice” for the part. It’s known for now that Holly will appear in episode three, and a preview photo suggests we’ll meet her in a flashback, at the very least. In the book, Offred has no idea what happened to her mom until she sees Holly in a training video that suggests she was shipped to the Colonies. The second season of Handmaid’s Tale will actually go to the Colonies, so you do the math (while it’s still legal for women to do math).