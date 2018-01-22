Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively

Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan stopped by the Vulture Studio at Sundance, along with some of the rest of the cast of The Miseducation of Cameron Post, including Sasha Lane, Emily Skeggs, John Gallagher Jr., and Forrest Goodluck. In the film, Moretz plays a lesbian teen who’s shipped off to a gay conversion camp; throughout, she has several intimate sex scenes, which she and Akhavan made sure to imbue with meaning rather than gratuitous nudity. As Akhavan put it: “There’s always a story to how you f*ck.” Watch the video above for more details on the process behind the scenes.