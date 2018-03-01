No, Christian Bale Hasn’t Gotten Around to Checking Out Batfleck in Action

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Christian Bale exited the Batcave in 2012, and hasn’t had a chance to check out his Gotham City replacement. When Bale was a guest on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor said that he’ll get around to Batman v Superman or maybe Justice League. “Yes, I’m interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it,” he said. “And, you know, I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see.” Bale says that he’s not that big into superhero movies, despite starring in Christoper Nolan’s trilogy: “People seem surprised at that, I don’t know why, but I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all. I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good,” he said. But that hint of shade — that Bale’s son was satisfied with that trailer and nothing more — seems unintentional, so in the words of Anne Hathaway–as–Catwoman: Oops!