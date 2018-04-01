Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Nearly six years after the tragic movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, Christian Bale can’t bring himself to watch The Dark Knight Rises. Fanfare around the final Christopher Nolan Batman installment became somber when a gunman opened fire during a midnight screening of the film. “Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora,” Bale told MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I’d love to be able to, one day.” If Sufjan Stevens’s Call Me by Your Name song hasn’t already made you cry today, that Bale quote definitely did.