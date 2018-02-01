Coachella concert goers who were bummed that Beyoncé canceled last year, can rejoice: Bey is heading back to the desert. The lineup for the 19th annual bonanza is here, with Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Eminem slated to headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively. Bey was previously scheduled to headline in 2017, but she dropped out due to her pregnancy and was replaced by Lady Gaga. The massive festival occurs over two weekends in April and is featuring plenty of other big name acts including 2017’s breakout star Cardi B, Miguel, SZA, Haim, Tyler the Creator, War on Drugs, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, Kygo and more.