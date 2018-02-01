Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Fan Who Wrote Dave Chappelle Letter About Trans Jokes Responds to Equanimity

In his new Netflix special, Dave Chappelle uses a fan letter criticizing his trans jokes as a launch pad to tell more trans jokes.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Long Live the Queen

Who is this guy that Erika Jayne got to write her book?

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Hollywood Is Dedicating New Resources to Uncovering Sexual Misconduct

The New Yorker reports that both law enforcement and media have created new task forces for investigating alleged sexual misconduct in show business.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: January 2018

The Fate of the Furious, the Harry Potter movies, and more.

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

Coachella 2018: Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Eminem Headline This Year’s Festival

The massive festival will also feature performances from Cardi B, SZA, Haim, Tyler the Creator, War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes and more.

Yesterday at 8:07 p.m.

Two Weinstein Police Investigations Under Review With L.A. District Attorney

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office is reviewing two Beverly Hills Police investigations into Weinstein and three reports about James Toback.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Call Matt Lauer Allegations ‘Deeply Disturbing’

“This is bigger than one person, it’s bigger than Matt.”

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: January 2018

If you like Andy Samberg’s goofy humor, don’t miss Hot Rod.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Are We Taking Dave Chappelle Too Seriously When He Jokes About Louis C.K.?

Dave Chappelle says in his new specials that he is just messing around, but that goes against his status in our culture as a social commentator.

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

Tom Petty’s Publisher Sues Spotify for a Measly $1.6 Billion

Pfft, chump change.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Have Time for Your Clapping-Meme Questions, Andy Cohen

“I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about.”

Yesterday at 3:37 p.m.

Wherever the New Artforum Is Heading, I’m Along for the Ride

In David Velasco, the magazine has a new editor, new energy, and new purpose. Thank God.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Did You Spot These Super-Quick Black Mirror Cameos?

All aboard the “USS Callister.”

Yesterday at 2:10 p.m.

YouTube Has Very Little to Say After Logan Paul Posts Video of Dead Body

The company’s official statement leaves a lot to be desired.

Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

Rose McGowan Is Coming to E! With Her Very Own Documentary Series

Citizen Rose is the next Citizen Kane.

Yesterday at 12:30 p.m.

Finally, Other YouTubers Have Publicly Slammed Logan Paul

For the first time, Logan and Jake Paul’s YouTube peers are taking their vitriol public.

Yesterday at 12:23 p.m.

What Whoopi Goldberg Told Tiffany Haddish Before Her SNL Episode

“I Googled and saw that Whoopi Goldberg had been on SNL, so I reached out to her.”

Yesterday at 12:21 p.m.

Logan Paul Apologizes for Posting Suicide Victim Video: ‘I’m Ashamed of Myself’

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse of my judgement.”

Yesterday at 11:45 a.m.

The Debut Episode of 9-1-1 Is Sensational

Ryan Murphy’s Fox series about first responders is engrossing, intense, and stars some great actors as lifesavers.

Yesterday at 11:33 a.m.

Jeopardy Deducts Prize for Saying ‘Gangster’ Not ‘Gangsta’ to Prove They Are Gs

Here’s how a one-syllable mispronunciation cost a contestant $3,200.