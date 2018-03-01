Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Hallelujah! A Scandal–HTGAWM Crossover Episode Is Reportedly Happening

Thank you Mother Earth, a.k.a. Shonda Rhimes.

12:29 p.m.

Hoda Kotb Will Reportedly Make Millions Less Than Matt Lauer Did

But she’s still making millions.

12:08 p.m.

No, Christian Bale Hasn’t Gotten Around to Checking Out Batfleck in Action

“My son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it.”

12:00 p.m.

Jason Schwartzman Sounds Like an Interesting Houseguest

Bored to Death actor Jason Schwartzman recalls his NYC story, one that involves tight jeans and questionable bodily positions in a Brooklyn apartment.

12:00 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: January 2018

The Chi is one of the year’s most promising new shows.

11:42 a.m.

The 11 Best Jokes From Dave Chappelle’s New Netflix Specials

Chappelle is a master of stand-up comedy.

11:35 a.m.

Grown-ish Still Has Some Growing to Do

The Black-ish spinoff has potential, but like most college students, it’s trying to find itself.

11:16 a.m.

Dan Harmon Apologizes to Community Writer for Harassment

“I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after,” the writer told him.

10:45 a.m.

If There Must Be a Bright Sequel, Can Chance the Rapper Just Write It?

Chance the Rapper spoke out about the film’s attempt at allegorical racism.

10:42 a.m.

Lorde Is Not a Bigot

Clearly, 2018 is off to a great start.

10:01 a.m.

Rose McGowan Claims Robert Rodriguez Used Weinstein Rape to Play ‘Mind Games’

She says a brutal scene with Quentin Tarantino was used to mess with her head.

9:58 a.m.

How Ethan Slater Became Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants

The 25-year-old actor explains how to play a sponge on stage.

9:41 a.m.

Meryl Streep on Dustin Hoffman’s Kramer vs. Kramer Slap: ‘It Was Overstepping’

“But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie.”

9:26 a.m.

Are People Too Easily Offended by Comedy These Days? Bill Burr Doesn’t Think So

The comedian explains the art of winning audiences back after opening with a divisive premise.

9:22 a.m.

Everything We Learned About Arie by Watching Him Lose on The Bachelorette

He’s handsome, forgettable, and a totally inevitable choice for The Bachelor.

9:19 a.m.

Dave Chappelle Is Mostly Disappointing in His New Netflix Specials

Chappelle is one of the most important American comedians of the last 20 years, but you can’t see that clearly here.

9:00 a.m.

Gabrielle Union’s 10 Favorite Books

Alice Walker, Toni Morrison, and more.

9:00 a.m.

Annette Bening Loves California Pizza Kitchen and Dancing Sans Warren Beatty

“You know how some people — men — won’t dance. It’s so annoying.”

8:49 a.m.

What’s New on Amazon Prime: January 2018

Wonderstruck, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, A Ghost Story, and more.

1:50 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Started 2018 As He Ended 2017: Making Fun of Trump’s Tweets

The Late Show returned from the holidays doing what it loves most.