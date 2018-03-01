Two days into 2018 and not much has changed over at The Late Show, but we’re not complaining. Stephen Colbert opened up his first new episode of the year with a monologue targeting one of his favorite subjects, Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The president posted a couple of tweets on January 1 that particularly delighted the late-night host, including one about the “Deep State Justice Department.” What makes the Justice Department, which is under the executive branch, part of the Deep State? Who knows?! The statement was reversed, but Colbert still had a chuckle about it. Welcome to the New Year.