Conan O’Brien Has Haitians Roast Trump Ahead of Conan’s Haiti Visit

In response to President Trump’s offensive comment about Haiti (and, well, the show’s love of remotes), Conan O’Brien is taking his series on the road, the road being a plane that flies into Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In the spirit of equality and justice, the late-night host had Haitians take their best pot shots at POTUS in the trailer for his Conan Haiti special. “Mr. Trump, please come visit Haiti,” one man declares in the spot. “Because every time you leave your country, you make America great again.” See, it’s much classier to leave the “because it’s a shithole” implied. Conan Haiti airs Saturday, January TBS at 10 pm on TBS.