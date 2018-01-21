Craig Robinson and Jemaine Clement Sing About a Traumatic Experience

Craig Robinson, Jemaine Clement, Aubrey Plaza, Matt Berry, and writer-director Jim Hosking stopped by the Vulture Studio to talk about their new movie, An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin, which premiered this weekend at Sundance. At one point, we asked Robinson and Jemaine to improvise a song — and they promptly broke into a ukulele-backed tune about a time Robinson got claustrophobic inside a tiny car during filming.