Photo: Tasia Wells/Getty Images

The CW is in the market for some new shows — a lot of new shows. The network announced today that it’s ordering six pilots, the highest profile of which is the previously announced Roswell reboot, which adds an additional wrinkle to the human-girl-meets-alien-boy in Roswell, New Mexico story by making the young woman an undocumented immigrant. Mega-producer Greg Berlanti (Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, a ton of others shows) also has a high school football-related project in the works called Spencer, based on the real life of NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger. The rest of the pilots include one show with aliens called The End of The World As We Know It; a family dramedy about a mortician titled Playing Dead; In the Dark, a story about a woman trying to find her friend’s murderer; and a show with a woman trying to seek revenge on her cheating spouse called Skinny Dip.

The titles join an already crowded class for 2018, as The CW previously announced it was ordering pilots for a Charmed reboot and the police drama Dead Inside.