People around the world, they pay good money to see the Fifty Shades movies, but the skunks? The skunks hate Dakota Johnson. In a revealing conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said she’s developed a “skunk situation” at her Hollywood Hills home. “This was the fourth time in a year, so I’ve been having to deal with that,” she said. “I was trying to figure out what the source of the smell was and thank God, it was someone else’s dog, not mine.” But perhaps the skunks are learning. Next time, the skunks will find the right dog.