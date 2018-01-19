Skunks Hate Dakota Johnson

Latest News from Vulture

12:04 a.m.

Drake Drops Two Brand-New Songs ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Diplomatic Immunity’

God’s plan, indeed.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

High Maintenance Season-Premiere Recap: Phantasmagoria of Despair

The beauty of High Maintenance is its depiction of a humane urban community, even amid tragedy.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery Set to Star in New Fox Sitcom Pilot

The network also placed pilot orders for a comedy produced by Lee Daniels and an hour-long musical drama.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

MoviePass Announces New Plan to Partner With Distributors to Acquire Movies

The subscription ticket service unveiled their new subsidiary MoviePass Ventures at Sundance.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

Tom Petty’s Family Confirms He Died Of An Accidental Overdose

He was taking a variety of pain medications.

Yesterday at 7:11 p.m.

Paddington 2 Bear-Crawls to a Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Pretty good for a little bear in a coat.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Rudd Shares His Most Embarrassing Onstage Moment

“Everyone in the theater noticed.”

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Atlanta Monster Is a Different Kind of True-Crime Podcast

It examines the notorious Atlanta child murders that took place between 1979 and 1981.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

Rian Johnson Explains the Precedent for That Luke Twist in The Last Jedi

He also has an explanation for that thing that happened with Leia.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

The Trailer for HBO’s Paterno Will Make You Wonder How Much the Coach Knew

The HBO film covers the downfall of the late college-football coach.

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Most Powerful Testimony From USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Hearing

Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and others speak out about the former USA Gymnastics doctor who has been accused of abusing over 130 women.

Yesterday at 3:29 p.m.

Mo’Nique Wants Netflix to Pay Her What They Paid Amy Schumer

Mo’Nique is asking her fans to boycott the streaming service after a salary dispute.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

The Lack of Feeling of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Supplies’ Is Kind of Awe-Inspiring

It’s just a slow, swirling vortex of numbness.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Skunks Hate Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades star has been skunked four times in the last year!

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson Outsourced a Hot-Wings Challenge to Her Bodyguard

The Proud Mary star got her bodyguard Dave to step in and eat some spicy wings.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Take Vulture’s Breaking Bad Superfan Quiz

Ten years after Breaking Bad debuted, how well do you know Walter White’s story?

Yesterday at 1:52 p.m.

Marion Cotillard Says She Probably Wouldn’t Work With Woody Allen Again

Cotillard says claims to be unfamiliar with Allen’s personal life but says she would “dig more” if asked to work with him again.

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

Kanye and Kim’s New Baby Has Another Geography-Inspired Name

Lil’ Chi!

Yesterday at 1:47 p.m.

Blindspotting Is a Messy Debut From Three First-Time Feature Filmmakers

Daveed Diggs’s first foray into screenwriting has some powerful moments, but too often feels like required viewing.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

Starcrawler Wants to Freak You Out

The young Los Angeles band is looking to the past to create confrontational rock music for the next generation.