Dan Harmon Apologizes to Community Writer for Harassment

Community creator Dan Harmon’s difficulty as a showrunner is well-documented, but a new thread on Twitter gives us more insight into what it was like working for him. Former Community writer Megan Ganz asked Harmon to be more specific after he christened 2017 the “Year of the Asshole.” Harmon gave a general apology about his behavior during her time as a writer on his show, characterizing himself as “an awful boss and a selfish baby.” Ganz replied, recounting the effects of working under him: “You want relief? So do I. I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after. Figure out how to give me that relief and I’ll return the favor,” she wrote. You can read the full exchange below.