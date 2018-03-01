Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Jason Schwartzman Sounds Like an Interesting Houseguest

Bored to Death actor Jason Schwartzman recalls his NYC story, one that involves tight jeans and questionable bodily positions in a Brooklyn apartment.

6 mins ago

What’s New on Showtime: January 2018

The Chi is one of the year’s most promising new shows.

24 mins ago

The 11 Best Jokes From Dave Chappelle’s New Netflix Specials

Chappelle is a master of stand-up comedy.

11:35 a.m.

Grown-ish Still Has Some Growing to Do

The Black-ish spinoff has potential, but like most college students, it’s trying to find itself.

11:16 a.m.

Dan Harmon Apologizes to Community Writer for Harassment

“I want to watch the first episode of television I wrote again without remembering what came after,” the writer told him.

10:45 a.m.

If There Must Be a Bright Sequel, Can Chance the Rapper Just Write It?

Chance the Rapper spoke out about the film’s attempt at allegorical racism.

10:42 a.m.

Lorde Is Not a Bigot

Clearly, 2018 is off to a great start.

10:01 a.m.

Rose McGowan Claims Robert Rodriguez Used Weinstein Rape to Play ‘Mind Games’

She says a brutal scene with Quentin Tarantino was used to mess with her head.

9:58 a.m.

How Ethan Slater Became Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants

The 25-year-old actor explains how to play a sponge on stage.

9:41 a.m.

Meryl Streep on Dustin Hoffman’s Kramer vs. Kramer Slap: ‘It Was Overstepping’

“But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie.”

9:26 a.m.

Are People Too Easily Offended by Comedy These Days? Bill Burr Doesn’t Think So

The comedian explains the art of winning audiences back after opening with a divisive premise.

9:22 a.m.

Everything We Learned About Arie by Watching Him Lose on The Bachelorette

He’s handsome, forgettable, and a totally inevitable choice for The Bachelor.

9:19 a.m.

Dave Chappelle Is Mostly Disappointing in His New Netflix Specials

Chappelle is one of the most important American comedians of the last 20 years, but you can’t see that clearly here.

9:00 a.m.

Gabrielle Union’s 10 Favorite Books

Alice Walker, Toni Morrison, and more.

9:00 a.m.

Annette Bening Loves California Pizza Kitchen and Dancing Sans Warren Beatty

“You know how some people — men — won’t dance. It’s so annoying.”

8:49 a.m.

What’s New on Amazon Prime: January 2018

Wonderstruck, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, A Ghost Story, and more.

1:50 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Started 2018 As He Ended 2017: Making Fun of Trump’s Tweets

The Late Show returned from the holidays doing what it loves most.

12:35 a.m.

Fan Who Wrote Dave Chappelle a Letter About Trans Jokes Responds to Equanimity

In his new Netflix special, Dave Chappelle uses a fan letter criticizing his trans jokes as a launch pad to tell more trans jokes.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Long Live the Queen

Who is this guy whom Erika Jayne got to write her book?

Yesterday at 9:59 p.m.

Hollywood Is Dedicating New Resources to Uncovering Sexual Misconduct

The New Yorker reports that both law enforcement and media have created new task forces for investigating alleged sexual misconduct in show business.