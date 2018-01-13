Daniel Day-Lewis Loves Trashy Reality TV Just As Much As You Do

Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

We’re not 100 percent certain this isn’t a method-acting tactic, but let’s just roll with the punches for now, okay? It’s a fun one! Because Daniel Day-Lewis, by all means a stately British chap with a whole lotta decorum, loves unwinding after a long day at the office with some good ole’ fashioned reality-TV programming. His Phantom Thread director, Paul Thomas Anderson, divulged this golden nugget of intel on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying how one special show infiltrated Day-Lewis’s heart above the rest. “Honestly, for the world’s greatest actor, he has the worst taste in television,” Anderson explained. “He was particularly obsessed a few years ago with Naked and Afraid. Do you remember that show? He would always be like, ‘You’ve got to see Naked and Afraid.’ Each week he’d tune in.” So that’s why it takes him so long to commit to his projects. Damn you, Discovery Channel!