Daniel Day-Lewis Grumbles Over Tea in Phantom Thread Exclusive Clip
Persnickety courtier Reynolds Woodcock, Daniel Day-Lewis’s character in Phantom Thread, has some very specific tastes. “I cannot start my day with a confrontation,” he explains in an early scene. “I simply have no time for confrontations.” In this exclusive clip from the film, a loving gesture — his muse-girlfriend Alma (Vicky Krieps) brings hot tea to his workstation as he constructs one of the movie’s many majestic gowns — turns into a confrontation. “Take it out please,” Reynolds begins, before he has to add a little dig as turns away: “It’s a little late now, isn’t it?” The greatness in Krieps’ performance is her endurance, how she defends herself until the very last moment. Woodcock gets the better of this exchange, though: “The tea is going out, but the interruption is staying right here with me!” Phantom Thread expands nationally January 19.
