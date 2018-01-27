Few would disagree Kyle MacLachlan and David Lynch have one of the most special actor-auteur relationships in all of Tinseltown. But have you ever thought about the adorable nicknames they call each other all the time? No? Really? Well, you’re in for a treat. “We have a shorthand after all the years of working together, and David has a very particular way of directing,” MacLachlan reminisced on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “For me, he would say something like, Now Kale, Kale … he calls me Kale, that’s another story.”

As it turns out, the vegan-friendly nickname was birthed from none other than Italian producing powerhouse Dino De Laurentiis, who couldn’t properly say “Kyle” when the trio were filming Dune in the ‘80s. “David picked that up and became fond of it, so now he calls me Kale,” MacLachlan concluded. “So he goes, Kale, it needs more Elvis. Give me a little more Elvis. There’s more of a mystery here. A wind, think of a wind.” Kale didn’t share any nickname he bestowed to Lynch, so we’re just gonna go with … Date?