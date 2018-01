Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Raise Awareness for Runaway Pet Turtles

They also have quite the story about sharing the same “stalker.”

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Reportedly Considering Leaving Fox After Disney Merger

He wants to “see what that company is going to look like” before he signs another contract with the Disney-owned Fox television studio.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Season-Premiere Recap: Blonde Ambition

The adventures of Gunnar’s hair deserve their own TV show.

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

DeWanda Wise Has Gotta Have a Part in Captain Marvel

The ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Netflix star has been cast in the super hero flick.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: Boom, Roasted

No torture in the Bad Place is as diabolical as Michael’s comedy roast.

Yesterday at 8:18 p.m.

Florida Project’s Brooklynn Prince Cast as Spooky Orphan in The Turning

Prince joins Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) in a loose adaptation of Henry James’ classic creepy kid ghost story The Turn of the Screw.

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

Jimmy Iovine Will Reportedly Leave Apple Music After Boosting Streaming Industry

It might be the end of a brief but pivotal era for the streaming industry.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

Christian Bale Hasn’t Watched Dark Knight Rises Since the Aurora Shooting

The former Batman says he can’t watch the movie without thinking about the tragic shooting.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

United Talent Agency Severs Ties With Danny Masterson Amid Rape Allegations

Netflix previously removed Masterson from The Ranch.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Astorkable! New Girl’s Final Season Will Have Lots of Babies

Fox is teasing some final season details.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Every Major Easter Egg in Black Mirror Season Four

Charlie Brooker and the Black Mirror team hid dozens of references in the new season.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

The Best Episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Ranked

Celebrating the best series in the franchise on its 25th anniversary.

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Animaniacs Reanimating at Hulu

The streaming service booked the rights to old episodes of the WB series.

Yesterday at 3:50 p.m.

The Good Place’s Manny Jacinto on Jason’s Voice and Ted Danson’s Grossest Prank

“You don’t really see a lot of dumb Asian guys on mainstream television.”

Yesterday at 3:25 p.m.

Explaining the Cult Popularity of N.E.R.D.

They were breaking genre boundaries before it was cool.

Yesterday at 3:18 p.m.

Who Should (and Will) Win at the Golden Globes This Weekend?

The Post or The Shape of Water? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or SMILF?

Yesterday at 3:06 p.m.

The Met’s Admission-Fee Hike Points at a Much Bigger Problem

The newly fortified ticket price is a drag. But what got us here is worse.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

39 TV Shows We Can’t Wait to See in 2018

American Crime Story, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Atlanta, Blue Planet II, and much, much more.

Yesterday at 2:20 p.m.

HBO Confirms Game of Thrones Won’t Return Until 2019

The rumors of a long wait were true.

Yesterday at 2:11 p.m.

Lady Bird, Logan Score WGA Nominations; The Post Snubbed

“What if this is the best version?”