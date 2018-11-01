Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Best Director has always been a top honor at award shows, but this year it’s been an especially big part of the conversation, with women and people of color glaringly absent. Both Get Out’s Jordan Peele and Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig were missing from the field at the Golden Globes last weekend — despite delivering two of 2017’s buzziest films. But today the Directors Guild of America unveiled its feature film nominees and both directors scored nominations for outstanding achievement. These nods come on the heels of Natalie Portman’s Golden Globes dig at the “all-male nominees” in the best directing category, a move that received support after the ceremony from Steven Spielberg (nominated at the Globes but not here) and Guillermo del Toro (who won the Golden Globe being presented by Portman). Spielberg predicted there would be at least one woman nominated for best director come Oscar time, but in the meantime, the DGA winners will be announced in Los Angeles on February 3.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Geremy Jasper, Patti Cake$

William Oldroyd, Lady Macbeth

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Taylor Sheridan, Wind River

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game