Diane Keaton Says She Continues to Believe Woody Allen

As more stars voice their support for Dylan Farrow (or at least hint that they regret working with Woody Allen), Diane Keaton has come to the director’s defense. “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton tweeted Monday afternoon. The actress shared a link to Allen’s 1992 60 Minutes interview, where he said that his divorce from Mia Farrow was bitter, and that she poisoned their children against him. “If I wanted to be a child molester, I’ve had many opportunities in the past. I could’ve quietly made a custody settlement with Mia in some way and done it in the future,” Allen told 60 Minutes at the time. “It’s so insane!”

In her open letter in the New York Times in 2014, Dylan Farrow made a personal appeal to the Annie Hall star, recalling spending time with her when she was a child. In an interview with the Guardian that same year, Keaton said that she didn’t know Dylan as a child, and wasn’t close to her mother Mia Farrow. “I saw her maybe three times,” Keaton said. “I didn’t know her.”