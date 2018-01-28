Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike

As a guest on the inaugural episode of CNN’s Van Jones Show this weekend, Jay-Z and Jones discussed the current state of unemployment in African-American communities across the country. Specifically, if President Trump deserves some recognition, or even a bit of “redemption” as a leader, for the dwindling unemployment numbers. For the rapper, it was a big, fat no. “It’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness, that’s missing the whole point,” Jay-Z explained in the segment. “Treat people like human beings, that’s the main point. It goes back to the whole thing, ‘Treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not gonna lead to happiness.”

He also called Trump’s alleged “shithole country” remarks “disappointing and hurtful,” questioning how the president rationalizes that mindset. “Somewhere along his lineage something happened to him,” Jay-Z said. “Something happened to him, and he is expressing it in this sort of way.”

Someone needs to inform @realdonaldtrump that I ALREADY asked Jay Z whether black employment figures redeem Trump’s presidency. And Jay’s answer last night on the #VanJonesShow was POWERFUL !!! ... Watch the VIDEO for yourself: https://t.co/7Sv3rHKkmW https://t.co/jbHpkKOM5o — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 28, 2018

Within 12 hours of the segment airing, sandwiched between other thoughts about Democrats and the economy, Trump took to Twitter to convey his annoyance over the rapper’s remarks. “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies,” he wrote, “Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

That man sure loves his capital letters!