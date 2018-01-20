Few would argue Michael Wolff’s explosive new book about Donald Trump and his administration, Fire and Fury, is a no-holds-barred, knife-filled fire tornado wreaking havoc on the entire political institution as we know it. (Read an excerpt for yourself here.) But, interestingly, there’s one topic Wolff ended up leaving out of his book due to not having solid enough evidence — which was that Trump is currently having an affair with someone in the White House. “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof,” Wolff said while appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher last night. “Well, I didn’t have the blue dress.” As Maher pressed for more intel, asking if it’s regarding a woman Trump is “fucking now,” Wolff admitted such.

“It is. You just have to read between the lines,” Wolff explained. “It’s toward the end of the book … you’ll know it. Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’ll say ‘bingo.’” Those television executives will be combing through those pages, that’s for damn sure.