After a life-threatening car wreck, John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) has to give up drinking. Cue his offbeat support system: his girlfriend (Rooney Mara, also Phoenix’s IRL girlfriend) and his zany sponsor in Call Me by Your Name–level booty shorts (Jonah Hill). Gus Van Sant directs this true story of Callahan’s wreck and redemption, based on the memoir of the same name. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot will premiere at this month’s Sundance Film Festival and open in theaters May 11.