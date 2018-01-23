Dylan Farrow Slams Justin Timberlake for #TimesUp Hypocrisy

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On Tuesday, “Supplies” singer Justin Timberlake had a question for Twitter: “Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too.’ What else am I about to do with a cake??” Lucky for JT, Dylan Farrow popped in with a perfect answer. “The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she wrote. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. - retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. - eating the cake).” For context: Timberlake, star of Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel, wore a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes while remaining mum on Farrow’s sexual-molestation accusation against Allen. Other Allen collaborators — including Greta Gerwig and Mira Sorvino — have supported Farrow and said they wouldn’t work with Allen in the future.

