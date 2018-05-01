Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Trump White House to Screen Feature-Length Trump Subtweet The Post

Don’t bother prepping a recliner for star Tom Hanks.

11:54 a.m.

David Letterman and His Big-Name Guests Are Here in the Trailer for Netflix Show

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will air six 60-minute episodes monthly starting January 12.

11:29 a.m.

20 Questions We Have About Bright and Its Sequel

What’s going on with the Shield of Light? Also, why is this sequel happening?

11:16 a.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Makes Very Little Sense

For a sequel to a horror prequel, Insidious: The Last Key sure feels like it’s making it up as it goes along.

11:06 a.m.

23 Exciting Theater Productions Taking the Stage in 2018

Highlighted by Frozen, Angels in America, Harry Potter, and the Denzel-led The Iceman Cometh.

10:52 a.m.

Ben Vereen Accused of Sexual Assault While Directing Florida Production of Hair

Several women involved in a 2015 Florida production with Vereen have come forward.

10:17 a.m.

The Funniest SNL Audition Tape You’ll See, or at Least the Most Accurate

New York comedian Mary Houlihan perfectly captures the behavior of most people on the show.

10:11 a.m.

Not to Be Outdone by His Brother, Jake Paul Caught Saying N-Word in Leaked Video

Today in Worst Paul Brother news.

9:55 a.m.

George R.R. Martin’s Sci-Fi Novella Nightflyers Is Getting Adapted by SyFy

The series will star Gretchen Mol.

9:36 a.m.

Helena Bonham Carter in Talks to be The Crown’s Princess Margaret

HB(I)C could be your new Princess Margaret.

9:24 a.m.

How to Watch the Golden Globe Awards Sunday Night

With or without cable.

9:21 a.m.

Ed Westwick Replaced in BBC Mini-series, His Scenes to Be Reshot

Westwick has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

9:00 a.m.

The Story Behind Phantom Thread’s Incredible Couture Dresses

Costume designer Mark Bridges talks through some of the movie’s best gowns.

9:00 a.m.

Lin Shaye Talks Insidious: The Last Key and Finally Being the Hero

The Hollywood veteran also shares her thoughts on the term “character actress.”

7:00 a.m.

7 Teenage Girls and Their Moms on Watching Lady Bird Together

“I probably have to have some therapy after this.”

1:22 a.m.

Jeopardy! Pauses Production While Host Alex Trebek Recovers From Brain Surgery

Trebek reports that the brain surgery went well and he expects to be taping new episodes “very, very soon.”

1:13 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: How to Throw a Wedding Party

Sheldon and Amy choose their best man and maid of honor.

12:46 a.m.

Watch Justin Timberlake Show Off His Robot Dance in ‘Filthy’ Music Video

Sorry, Mr. Roboto. Timberlake’s got all the moves.

Yesterday at 11:11 p.m.

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence Raise Awareness for Runaway Pet Turtles

They also have quite the story about sharing the same “stalker.”

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Reportedly Considering Leaving Fox After Disney Merger

He wants to “see what that company is going to look like” before he signs another contract with the Disney-owned Fox television studio.