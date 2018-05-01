Ed Westwick Replaced in BBC Mini-series, His Scenes to Be Reshot

After originally pulling the Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence from its schedule following multiple rape accusations against star Ed Westwick, BBC One has announced the mini-series will now air without him. Westwick’s role has been recast with Christian Cooke, who will step in to reshoot all of Westwick’s original scenes later this month, in Scotland, with co-stars Bill Nighy, Matthew Goode, and others. The decision mirrors Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, which recast Kevin Spacey following sexual assault allegations and reshot his scenes with Christopher Plummer right up to the wire. Ordeal by Innocence was originally scheduled to air on December 26, but a new release date is to be determined. Though Westwick has denied the allegations, in the wake of a police investigation he announced he would be “pausing” acting on his other BBC series White Gold.