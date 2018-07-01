Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale preceded #MeToo, but it was representative of many of the same themes of the movement. In accepting her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Elisabeth Moss dedicated her award to Handmaid’s Margaret Atwood, quoting a line from the book: “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank, white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.” Moss then tweaked the lines to apply them to the moment we’re currently living in: “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.”