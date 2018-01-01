Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Logan Paul Posts Footage of Apparent Suicide Victim on YouTube

“I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history,” says Paul.

Yesterday at 11:02 p.m.

Floribama Shore Recap: Gentlemen, Place Your Bets

Nilsa speaks a blazing and righteous truth about Codi.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Lala’s Revenge

Tom Schwartz is back in the hot seat.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Carrie Underwood Discusses Recovery Following ‘Freak’ Facial Injury

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” the singer wrote the members of her fan club.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

The Bachelor Season-Premiere Recap: Remember Arie?

Arie Luyendyk is the human equivalent of a beige driving moccasin.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

Peter Martins Will Retire From New York City Ballet Following Misconduct Claims

New York City Ballet opened an investigation into allegations made against the ballet-master-in-chief in early December.

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Gretchen Carlson Will Chair Miss America Board After Leaders Resign

“Honored to move this iconic program forward with so many amazing volunteers,” the journalist tweeted Monday.

Yesterday at 8:09 p.m.

Maria Menounos Got Married on Live TV on NYE With Steve Harvey Officiating

The bride, and Steve Harvey, wore white.

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Was the Highest-Grossing Film in 2017

It’s earned over $1 billion worldwide since opening less than three weeks ago.

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

A Teenage Psychopath Plots Murder in The End of the F**king World Trailer

Self-proclaimed psychopath James and ill-mannered Alyssa set off on a messy road trip with plenty of cursing, reckless shenanigans, and life lessons.

Yesterday at 11:46 a.m.

Prominent Hollywood Women Launch Anti-Harassment Action Plan

Time’s Up members include Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Judd, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Rashida Jones, Kerry Washington, and many many more.

Yesterday at 9:00 a.m.

8 Great Comics to Read This January

Including new X-Men, Batman, and Justice League issues.

Yesterday at 1:06 a.m.

Mariah Carey Proves The Haters Wrong In New Year’s Eve Performance

Will someone get her some tea though?

Yesterday at 12:02 a.m.

Watch Britney Spears Perform “Work B**ch” Live From Las Vegas

Brit performed the song as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

12/31/2017 at 11:07 p.m.

Puff Daddy Is Livestreaming His New Year’s Eve Party

Watch Puff Daddy and DJ Khaled ring in the new year live from Miami.

12/31/2017 at 10:34 p.m.

Dave Chappelle Pokes Fun at Louis C.K. Accuser in New Netflix Special

“Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up a phone?”

12/31/2017 at 9:14 p.m.

Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books and Songs of 2017

Turns out the former president is into reggaeton.

12/31/2017 at 3:52 p.m.

Michael Jackson and Zac Efron Once Cried to Each Other on the Phone

“Dreams really do come true, don’t they?”

12/31/2017 at 2:02 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Are Glad Mariah Carey’s Back

The New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosts say giving Mariah Carey a second chance to perform was in line with this year’s telecast theme of “Unity.”

12/31/2017 at 1:47 p.m.

Beyoncé and Ava DuVernay Share BTS Photos From Jay-Z’s ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Including two of Blue Ivy.