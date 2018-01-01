A Teenage Psychopath Plots Murder in The End of the F**king World Trailer

On Monday, Netflix released the official trailer for British dark comedy The End of the F***king World. Based on Charles Forsman’s popular graphic novels, the eight-episode original series follows two teens, self-proclaimed psychopath James (Alex Lawther) and ill-mannered Alyssa (Jessica Barden), on a messy road trip that starts with assault and grand theft auto and continues with plenty of cursing, outbursts, reckless shenanigans, and life lessons to boot because, as the trailer outlines, “to find your way you have to lose your f**king mind.” The series premieres January 5.