Finally, Other YouTubers Have Publicly Slammed Logan Paul

After a year that saw internet menace Jake Paul disturb the peace both online and off, 2018 already has a YouTube scandal on its hands: this time concerning Paul’s brother and fellow YouTube star, Logan. On New Year’s Eve, Logan uploaded a new daily vlog documenting his Japan travels. The video included footage of an apparent suicide victim whose body he and his crew discovered hanging from a tree while exploring the notorious Aokigahara forest, known for being the location of hundreds of suicides. Though the victim’s face is blurred and local police were notified, Logan goes to great pains to zoom in on the man and his nearby belongings, making a spectacle of his death. “Me smiling and laughing is not a portrayal of how I feel about the circumstances. I cope with things with humor,” he says between taking shots of sake.

Despite Logan’s claims that the video was meant to raise awareness about suicide, not glorify or profit from it (Logan’s disclaimer explains that he will not receive any money from the video), it was met with immediate and intense criticism from his own peers in the YouTube community who deemed the video inappropriate for the site and his young following, known as the Logang. Several high-profile YouTubers — including Tyler Oakley, Lilly Singh, Eva Gutowski, the Dolan Twins, and even notorious offender PewDiePie — slammed both the video and Logan’s intentions, with the backlash later spilling over into mainstream media. Many called on YouTube to penalize the star for violating its terms of service, as the streaming service has historically done to smaller channels for lesser crimes and technicalities. Actor Aaron Paul (no relation) summarized the general feeling with: “You are pure trash. Plain and simple.”

Logan Paul goes to ''suicide forest'':



WoAH wE f0UNd ded GuY here!!!!!



s0 cRaZy!

lEMme jUsT zOom in oN tHis F0r tHe Vl0g



OK guYs seRiousLy , lEAve a like if yur sad to0.. — pewdiepie 💰 (@pewdiepie) January 2, 2018

Just remember this. Before all the extended community outrage against Logan Paul’s “we found a dead body” video, there was a seemingly uncontested 550-600,000 likes on it.



His core audience doesn’t give a fuuuuuuck. Unless youtube does something, this doesn’t hurt him. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 2, 2018

Suicide is serious. People have lost loved ones, idols, hero’s, fans to suicide. Filming a video and mocking a victim is not raising suicide awareness. Laughing at the body of a poor depressed soul. I can’t believe the disrespect of the victim, their family, and your YOUNG fans. — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 2, 2018

With each new year, we all strive to do better and be better. I hope this (absolutely disgusting) act committed today on Youtube provides you with the perfect test to stand up and say “no, this isn’t okay with me and i will fight for action.” Here’s Gods test to do better. — new year new Eva Gutowski (@lifeaseva) January 2, 2018

One of my 2018 goals was to speak up & use my platform more:



Support whoever you want..but be careful. I love @YouTube but I don’t support all of their creators ...suicide is serious. I hope the apology is real but then again it started with “i get views” so hmm — AlishaMarie (@ALISHAMARIE) January 2, 2018

I know YTers who have had their vids demonetized for doing swimsuit hauls & sex educational vids & @Youtube let that @LoganPaul vid go up, hit the trending page and HE had to remove it? The system didn’t flag him? Your “AI” is clearly biased. Let’s do better 2018 — Shameless Maya (@mayasworld) January 2, 2018

Imagine if everyone who had power and massive influence used it for good? Please don’t let @youtube views alter your values and morals. Common sense over ad sense. Stay woke. Spread love. Encourage growth. 🙏🏽❤️ — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) January 2, 2018

Your hustle ends when you start using inhumane, sick and immoral topics to pull your views. As a creator on @YouTube, I’m not going to sit silent as others try to pass off triggering content as entertainment. Twisted and wrong. — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) January 2, 2018

logan is my friend and I truly hope he’s able to see the reality of his actions and the consequences it can have on such an impressionable young audience — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) January 2, 2018

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

Though no stranger to controversy and bad press — Logan incited a riot at VidCon 2017, among other buffoonery increasingly typical of the Paul siblings — the attitude from his fellow content creators has previously fallen on the spectrum of begrudging tolerance to feigned ignorance, with the occasional roast or harmless subliminal to break the silence. Near-unanimous public vitriol from his YouTube peers, however, is a new test for Logan, one he appears to admit that he’s already failing.

Caving to pressure from those with as much internet clout as he possesses (and, in some cases, significantly more), he issued an apology and removed the video from his channel after nearly 24 hours of it being live and over 6 million views later. “This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility … for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.” But will it?

Beyond a public dragging, it’s a mystery whether Logan or his channel (which boasts 15 million subscribers) will face any official repercussions for the video. It seems YouTube never flagged the suicide video, and the company only shared a boilerplate message to New York saying, “YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner.” The statement suggests a “strike” could’ve been applied to Logan’s channel had he not deleted the video himself, as it was in violation of their policy. It’s also important to remember that much of the current backlash is being voiced among an echo chamber of established anti–Paul Brothers critics — even Chrissy Teigen has questioned the merits of a knee-jerk takedown, drawing fitting parallels to Black Mirror. The Logang, now reinvigorated by the controversy (and more insufferable than ever), remain committed to and defensive of their leader, viciously trolling his haters en masse. Meanwhile, in a new video apology, Logan says he doesn’t expect to be forgiven.