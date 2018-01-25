Former Disney Star Arrested for Alleged Robbery Spree

Former Disney Channel star Adam Hicks was arrested on Wednesday with his girlfriend, Danni Tamburo, on suspicion of armed robbery, Variety reports. Police apprehended the pair yesterday afternoon after at least four people were robbed on the streets of Burbank in the early morning hours. Each victim provided a similar physical description of both their assailants and the car they drove away in (a Kia), saying that two people alleged to be Tamburo and Hicks pointed a gun at them and demanded their wallets and other valuables. No one was harmed. Police were able to recover some of the stolen valuables at the home of a person connected to one of the suspects before a SWAT team went with a search warrant to one of the suspect’s houses. That’s where Hicks and Tamburo were both arrested. TMZ reports that this is Hicks’s third arrest since last year, after having been picked up for battery and firing a gun in 2017. There was not sufficient evidence to charge him in either of those cases.