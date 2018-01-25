Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Luca Guadagnino Plans to Address AIDS in the Call Me by Your Name Sequel

“I think it’s going to be a very relevant part of the story,” he said.

18 mins ago

Casey Affleck Will Not Present at This Year’s Oscars

As the reigning Best Actor, he would have handed out the award for Best Actress.

3:34 p.m.

Charlie Kaufman to Adapt I’m Thinking of Ending Things for Netflix

He will write, direct, and produce the thriller.

3:10 p.m.

Anne Heche Says Weinstein Fired Her After Demanding Oral Sex

“I got out of the room before there was any physical contact.”

3:00 p.m.

Bill Nye’s 10 Favorite Books

Just as science-y as you hoped.

2:06 p.m.

Former Disney Star Arrested for Alleged Robbery Spree

Adam Hicks and his girlfriend were reportedly holding people at gunpoint and demanding their wallets.

1:57 p.m.

Cherry Jones to Play Offred’s Mom in Handmaid’s Tale Season Two

She was Elisabeth Moss’s “fantasy” choice for the role.

1:47 p.m.

Damien Chazelle, a TV Person Now, Is Writing and Directing a Show for Apple

The La La Land filmmaker is also directing a musical series for Netflix.

1:46 p.m.

Every Easter Egg in The X-Files Episode ‘The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat’

X-Files vet Darin Morgan gets very meta in this Easter egg–filled episode.

1:28 p.m.

One Day at a Time Is Back, and Rest Assured, It’s Still Great

Rita Moreno is physically incapable of being anything less than delightful.

1:04 p.m.

Willem Dafoe Is a Liar Named William

This is a Lady Bird move.

12:52 p.m.

Woodsy Justin Timberlake Is Finally Here in His New ‘Say Something’ Video

And he’s here to explain why he’s been so silent on his controversies.

12:00 p.m.

New Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Trailer: Wait, Is Meryl Dead?

My, my, how can I resist you?

11:42 a.m.

Tyra Banks Is Ready for the Next Level

The America’s Next Top Model creator wants to become so boss, she doesn’t have to get a ‘yes’ from anyone.

11:31 a.m.

The Greatest Grammys Snubs of All Time

All the times the award show got it wrong.

10:33 a.m.

Lupita Nyong’o on Why She Wrote Her Weinstein Essay: ‘I Needed to Get It Out’

In October, Nyong’o took her alleged encounters public.

10:04 a.m.

Nelly Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Additional Women

He is being sued for sexual assault and defamation.

9:21 a.m.

Which Meryl Streep Will We Get in Big Little Lies?

What kind of Meryl performance are we going to get, exactly? Let’s imagine some scenarios.

9:17 a.m.

The Great Helen Mirren Will Play Catherine the Great in an HBO Mini-series

The four-part mini-series is an HBO–Sky co-production.

1:40 a.m.

Seth Meyers Wonders If We’re Living in a Porno Starring Trump and Stormy Daniels

Have we stepped into an alternative porn universe?