Fox Renews 9-1-1, TV’s Best Drama About Connie Britton Answering Phones

9-1-1, a TV series designed to showcase Connie Britton’s ability to project a feeling of deep concern while picking up the telephone, will return for a second season. Fox announced the news today, making a quick decision about the freshman series, which is produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and just premiered on January 3. In addition to Connie Britton as an emergency dispatcher, 9-1-1 also stars Peter Krause as a fireman in love with tight shirts, Angela Bassett as a steely police officer, and Oliver Stark as a hotheaded young fireman who flirts with Connie Britton over the phone. So far they have rescued a baby from a pipe, tried to free people from a stuck roller-coaster train, and killed a pet python. Somehow, they will find more to do in season two.