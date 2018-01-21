Frances McDormand is no stranger to award shows — she has an Emmy, Oscar and Tony to her name (yes, that’s 75-percent of the way to an EGOT…Grammys here she comes.) So, when the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star took home the 2018 SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, she came prepared. Not only was McDormand wearing a dress that was the same hue as her statuette, she also was gracious enough to tell award voters to spread the love to some young actors in future award shows as well. After thanking her fellow actors and filmmaker Martin McDonagh for the award, she concluded her speech by saying, “This is really great and I thank you, but there’s a lot of young ones comin’ up and they need doorstops too. Let’s think about that.” Is McDormand putting in her vote now for one of her fellow nominees, Margot Robbie or Saoirse Ronan, to take home this year’s Oscar? That wouldn’t be too far off from Vulture’s predictions.