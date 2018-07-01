Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Auctions, man. Sometimes you really want that tasteful $200 framed poster of Steely Dan’s Countdown to Ecstasy to compliment your living room, and other times, if you’re a famous person, you’d rather drop $120,000 to watch the most popular television series in the world with its leading lady by your side. Brad Pitt, perhaps unsurprisingly, dealt with the latter problem this weekend, as he was willing to pay upwards of 100k to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons herself, Emilia Clarke. But in a third-act twist, he ended up getting outbid by another silent auction attendee at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti, and his dream was crushed. As Variety beautifully recounts:

The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at $20,000, but the race quickly escalated. At one point, the auctioneer yelled out “Is the King of the North here?!” But as it turned out, [Kit] Harington had stepped out of the gala to go to the restroom.

Bummer. However, Pitt kept bidding anyway, putting bids on top of his own bids.

Meanwhile, Pitt bid $80,000 to watch an episode of GoT with Clarke. Then he outbid himself to $90,000. When Harington came back into the room, the actor offered to also sit in on the episode viewing. And that’s when Pitt raised his own bid to $120,000.

Sticking with his predetermined budget, Pitt unfortunately didn’t bid again when the anonymous attendee put $160,000 down for the experience. What a shame. It would’ve been perfect — winter is here.