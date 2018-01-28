Our good ole’ Dubbya might not be an “econoner” or anything fancy, but even he’s come to the conclusion that he was a lot more terrible in the White House than Donald Trump. Don’t let those retroactive approval numbers fool you! Remember the shoe-throwing journalists and Dick Cheney’s penchant for shooting people! “I was really bad. Like, historically not good,” No. 43 reminisced on SNL. “So I get why you don’t like this current guy. Heck, I voted for Jill Stein all the way. But please don’t look back at my presidency and think This is how we do it. Don’t forget, we’re in two different wars I started. Hey, what has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy.” Just let him play in his basement and take University of Phoenix painting classes in peace.