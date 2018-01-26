Gerald’s Game Director Is Adapting Stephen King’s Shining Sequel

Yet another Stephen King property is getting a big-screen adaptation, and it’s in good hands. Horror veteran Mike Flanagan — who directed last year’s Gerald’s Game, and whose credits also include Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil — will direct Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining. The story follows an all-grown-up Danny Torrance, whose horrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel left him with PTSD that he battles with booze. He still has his shining ability, and in Doctor Sleep he is presented with a chance to maybe exorcise some of his demons by using the shine to help a young girl. Worth noting: The movie is being developed through Warner Bros., the studio that ended up with a money mint in last year’s biggest King adaptation, It. Doctor Sleep doesn’t have the name reach of Pennywise the Clown, but surely WB is hoping to catch some of that low-budget, high-profit lightning in a bottle once more.