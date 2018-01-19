Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery Set to Star in New Fox Sitcom Pilot

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The best part of last year’s horror hit Get Out (among the couple dozen other best parts, ‘cause that movie was good) is all set to be the best part of Fox’s new sitcom line-up. Fox announced Friday evening that Lil Rel Howery will star in a new multi-cam comedy pilot entitled Rel. Inspired by the actual events of the comedian’s life, Howery will play a “prideful, self-made success” who suddenly finds himself a long-distance single father after his wife begins an affair with (who else?) his barber. The actor’s former Carmichael Show costar Jerrod Carmichael will executive produce.

The network also ordered a single-camera pilot for the Lee Daniels-produced comedy Our People. Based on the Israeli series Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple, Our People follows an African man and his Midwestern fiancee (and their respective, presumably opinionated in-laws) as they negotiate what a “normal life” means for a newly cross-cultural family. Finally, on the non-comedy slate is the musical pilot Mixtape from Smash’s Josh Safran, a romantic drama that examines the lives and loves of interconnected Los Angelenos “through the lens of the music that defines who they are.”