11 mins ago

Five Years After ‘Versace’ Drake Is Back With Migos on ‘Walk It Talk It’

Drake’s not going anywhere, but everything around him has shifted.

4:00 p.m.

Great News’ Briga Heelan on the First Time She Acted With Tina Fey

“You could feel the whole crew rooting for me, and I was really stumbling on my words.”

3:42 p.m.

Poor Lil Rel Is Still Waiting for His Ticket to the Oscars

The Get Out star told Jimmy Kimmel he didn’t qualify for the “first round” of invites the Academy sent out.

3:33 p.m.

Bachelor Creator Saw Rachel Lindsay’s Low Ratings As ‘Disturbing’ and ‘Trumpish’

Bachelor creator and EP Mike Fleiss says The Bachelorette’s ratings dip during Rachel Lindsay’s season was “disturbing.”

2:58 p.m.

In Beirut, Jon Hamm Has Fully Arrived on the Big Screen

Just as smart is Brad Anderson’s direction, which is clean and crisp but never on the nose.

2:39 p.m.

Are You Ready to Hear Natalie Portman Sing Sia Songs?

Portman has replaced Rooney Mara in Vox Lux, a forthcoming musical about a pop star.

2:36 p.m.

Why You Should Care About A Futile and Stupid Gesture: A National Lampoon Primer

It’s time for a primer for Netflix’s A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a biopic about National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney, based on Josh Karp’s book.

2:31 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Grammys

The performers, location change, and how the night will address #MeToo.

2:18 p.m.

Gerald’s Game Director Is Adapting Stephen King’s Shining Sequel

Warner Bros. is betting on the reliability of Mike Flanagan.

2:16 p.m.

What Do A$AP Rocky’s New Songs Tell Us About His Next Album?

He sounds muted, but there’s clearly more going on here.

1:54 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Morgan McMichaels on Why She Would’ve Sent Herself Home

“I’m a lot of things, but I’m not a hypocrite.”

1:43 p.m.

A Plea to Save Great News, One of the Funniest Shows on TV

Please don’t cancel it, NBC.

1:30 p.m.

Holly Marie Combs Is Extremely Not Here for the Charmed Reboot

“Don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work.”

1:25 p.m.

How to Watch This Year’s Grammy Awards

Don’t have cable? Don’t sweat.

12:50 p.m.

The Best of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival

The best performances, the creepiest noises, and the tiniest horses out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

12:04 p.m.

The Story Behind A Futile and Stupid Gesture’s Pitch-Perfect Twist Ending

How David Wain and the film’s writers found a happy ending for their National Lampoon biopic.

11:02 a.m.

Jemele Hill Is Leaving SportsCenter for the Undefeated

She’ll write for the ESPN culture site and host town halls.

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy Viola Davis’s Lethal Reaction to Melania Trump Being a Fan of HTGAWM

“I don’t wanna give her any sort of pleasure.”

10:51 a.m.

Has There Ever Been a Real-life Case Like Phantom Thread?

A leading expert in a rare psychological disorder explains what might be going on in Alma’s head.

10:35 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Has Booked Stormy Daniels After Trump’s State of the Union

Trump’s lawyers reportedly paid $130,000 to Daniels to stay silent about an affair.