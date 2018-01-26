Are You Ready to Hear Natalie Portman Sing Sia Songs?

Vox Lux is an original musical about a pop star named Celeste who rises to fame “from the ashes of a major national tragedy.” It follows her life from 1999 to the present day, all the while rendering “important cultural moments through the singer’s eye.” It will also feature a soundtrack full of new music by Sia. So who will carry the mantle of Celeste in this ambitious project? Well, it was going to be Rooney Mara, but Variety reports that Natalie Portman has taken over the lead role. Does Natalie Portman have the pipes of a pop star? We know she can rap, and we know she can sing in proximity to Sia, so here’s hoping. You may now take a moment of silence to mourn the loss of Rooney Mara, global pop sensation.