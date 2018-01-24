Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Following this year’s Oscar nominations — which included no Asian or Latinx performers nominated in the four acting categories — Gina Rodriguez penned an essay for Variety about the lack of Latino characters in film. “To be seen and heard is a simple human need,” Rodriguez wrote. “To be invisible in a world of loud voices is heartbreaking and dehumanizing. The under-representation of Latinos in Hollywood both on and off screen is not just a feeling; it’s a sad reality.”

A recent New York Times article reported that while Latinos make up 18-percent of the population in America, they count for 23-percent of frequent movie goers. Despite their ticket purchases, only 3 percent of speaking characters were played by Latinos in the last decade. The last time a Latino actor was nominated was back in 2012.

After the Academy announced this year’s list of nominees, Rodriguez shared her disappointment about the absence of Latinos on Twitter.

How I feel about the #Oscars this morning and the lack of Latinos...“The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity” -Viola Davis (Thank you @RealGDT and @pixarcoco for being our visibility) — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 23, 2018

The Jane the Virgin also wrote about her own success in Hollywood and her good experiences working on Sony’s Miss Bala, an upcoming movie that was filmed in Mexico with a 95-percent Latino crew. “This film should not however be the exception to the rule, it should be a constant practice in our industry,” Rodriguez wrote. She then added, “It’s important we celebrate, employ and represent all Latinos from European to Afro-Latinos, because it is our responsibility as an industry to give this entire generation positive representation so that no one feels invisible.”