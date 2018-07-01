When the Lady Bird crew arrived onstage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, producer Eli Bush passed the mic to the Queen of Sacramento. “The only person who should speak for Lady Bird is Greta Gerwig,” he said. Despite a Best Director snub, Gerwig thanked the two women at Lady Bird’s heart: “Thank you to my cast, the beautiful goddesses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are incredible.” And then she thanked her mom and dad and, of course, the people of Sacramento. The whole thing was hella tight.