The Golden Globes dominance of Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri proved to be somewhat divisive for awards season viewers, but Frances McDormand unsurprisingly brought the house down during her Best Actress in a Drama speech. Starting things off by excitedly offering to buy a round of tequila shots for her fellow nominees, McDormand then launched into the importance of being present at the ceremony in the midst of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. “I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight, and to be part of a tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure,” she said. “Trust me: the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work.” And not to be outdone by the impending orchestra play-off music — frankly, how dare that conductor — McDormand got one final quip in about the Hollywood Foreign Press’s appointment of Meher Tatna as their new leader: “They managed to elect a female president. I’m just saying.” Zing!