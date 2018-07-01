Ron Howard and Natalie Portman were given the cruel duty of taking the stage immediately after Oprah delivered a state of the union while accepting her Cecile B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes tonight. Nevertheless, the actress, who has been a face of the Time’s Up legal defense fund for victims of assault or harassment, setup the Best Director category by saying, “And here are the all-male nominees.”

She then took a few steps back from the mic, as though dropping it, which queued up the nominees to put on their best “I guess it’s not totally an honor for me specifically to be nominated” faces.