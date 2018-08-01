Reese Witherspoon Gives You Her Best Oprah Impression at the Golden Globes

Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

David Bowie: The Last Five Years Brings a Pop Icon Back to Life

On what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday, a terrific documentary about the last chapter of his career.

23 mins ago

Should James Franco Have Blocked Tommy Wiseau From the Mic?

A needlessly in-depth investigation.

12:32 p.m.

Actor Says Disney Is ‘Browning Up’ White Extras for Live-Action Aladdin

A stand-in says he saw line of 20 “very fair-skinned” actors waiting to be heavily tanned.

12:21 p.m.

Here’s Michael Shannon Doing Iggy Pop With Terrifying Intensity

Shannon performed as part of a tribute to David Bowie’s Berlin trilogy.

11:44 a.m.

What’s Going on With the The Bachelor Winter Games Edition?

Featuring international men from Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

11:21 a.m.

The Whispers Were Deafening at the Golden Globes

It feels like a very thin wall that separates the “bad men” locked out of the room and those still guaranteed a seat comfortably inside.

10:54 a.m.

Oprah Reportedly ‘Actively Thinking’ About Presidential Run

Her partner Stedman Graham has already said she would “absolutely do it.”

10:34 a.m.

Pink to Sing 2018 Super Bowl National Anthem, Probably Fly in on One Knee

The NFL has picked the vocal Donald Trump critic as its 2018 National Anthem singer.

10:23 a.m.

The Globes Were the Season-Two Premiere of Hollywood’s Anti-Trump Resistance

It wasn’t the most suspenseful or funny show, but it felt cohesive, a glimpse not just at women, but at a community of women working in unison.

10:16 a.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: A Good Old-Fashioned Mirror-versin’

Time to meet our Terran counterparts, slap a goatee on Saru, and start a-stabbing everybody.

9:37 a.m.

Listen to a New Demo of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’

Bowie would have been 71 today.

9:33 a.m.

Here’s What Tommy Wiseau Wanted to Say on the Golden Globes Stage

Some wise words.

9:25 a.m.

Catt Sadler ‘Immensely Grateful’ Actresses Stood Up for Her on E!’s Red Carpet

Debra Messing and several other actresses called out E! during its own red-carpet coverage for a pay gap.

2:22 a.m.

The Best Moments in Black Excellence at the 2018 Golden Globes

One word: Oprah.

1:53 a.m.

Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Is Engaged, and No, It’s Not to Sam Heughan

And, sorry to have to break it to you, it’s not to Jamie.

1:10 a.m.

This Year’s Golden Globes Were Elevated by Women (and Especially Oprah)

Only Winfrey made everybody feel what the moment was about.

12:52 a.m.

The Highs and Lows of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

From Oprah to Franco.

12:46 a.m.

Reese Witherspoon Gives You Her Best Oprah Impression at the Golden Globes

She’s pretty good.

12:43 a.m.

James Franco’s Past Scrutinized on Twitter After Golden Globes Win

Ally Sheedy’s since-deleted series of Tweets in particular drew a lot of attention.

12:13 a.m.

Oprah for President? Stedman Says ‘She Would Absolutely Do It’

If it is the wish of the people.