Reese Witherspoon Gives You Her Best Oprah Impression at the Golden Globes

If you only have time for one Oprah Golden Globes moment, do yourself a favor and watch Winfrey’s Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech immediately. If your craving for Oprah-related content can never truly be sated, Reese Witherspoon has an Oprah impression she busted out for the press backstage. “You get a Golden Globe! And you get a Golden Globe!,” she shouted, pointing out the lucky winners. Then go ahead and watch Oprah’s acceptance speech again, since it’s basically like getting a Golden Globe for your soul.