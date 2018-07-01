Here’s Your Complete List of the 2018 Golden Globes Winners

Photo: NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mariah Carey lives in the present, and so do we. And this present moment has brought us to the 2018 Golden Globes were attendees are wearing black to protest gender inequality in Hollywood and actresses are calling out red-carpet host E! for their own pay disparity while live on air. See the winners below, as well as the remaining nominees.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Home, Ferdinand

Mighty River, Mudbound

Remember Me, Coco

The Star, The Star

This is Me, The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Molly’s Game

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will and Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

The Sinner, USA

Top of the Lake: China Girl, Sundance TV

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Helen Mirren, Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri