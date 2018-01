Latest News from Vulture

12:52 a.m.

Bravo Will Reportedly Turn Dirty John Podcast Into a Drama Anthology

Meanwhile, Oxygen has an unscripted Dirty John series in the works.

12:32 a.m.

2018 Grammys: The Highs and Lows

We demand justice for “Despacito.”

12:15 a.m.

Logic On Why He Directly Addressed Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment at the Grammys

“I’m not a politician but if that man can call those beautiful places ‘sh*tholes’, I can stand up and say that they’re not.”

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

What ‘Despacito’ Losing Out on Three Grammys Means

Nothing good!

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Here’s Your Complete List of the 2018 Grammys Winners

Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, and more.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Tom Petty Remembered at Grammys With Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris Tribute

Perfect choice.

Yesterday at 11:12 p.m.

The Winner of This Year’s Grammys Was the Turtleneck

Dudes love turtlenecks now.

Yesterday at 10:49 p.m.

Patti LuPone Blew the Roof Off Madison Square Garden With Grammys Performance

It’s like 1981 all over again.

Yesterday at 10:47 p.m.

Janelle Monáe’s Powerful Grammys Speech Was All About #TimesUp

“We come in peace, but we mean business.”

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Alley Mills Says The Wonder Years Canceled Over Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The actress says a “ridiculous” 1993 lawsuit against stars Fred Savage and Jason Hervey lead to the end of the series.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Kesha Rocked the Grammys Stage With Fearless Performance

She was joined onstage by Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Camila Cabello, and more.

Yesterday at 9:51 p.m.

Maren Morris Leads the Grammys’ Poignant Route 91 Harvest Festival Tribute

She was joined by fellow country stars Eric Church and Brothers Osborne.

Yesterday at 9:40 p.m.

Watch Cardi B Straight Stunt As a Fly Girl for Grammys ‘Finesse’ Performance

Jennifer Lopez would be proud.

Yesterday at 9:21 p.m.

Donald Glover As Childish Gambino Defines Smooth While Singing ‘Terrified’

With a very special young guest.

Yesterday at 9:18 p.m.

James Corden’s Attempt at ‘Subway Karaoke’ With Sting Spectacularly Backfires

Leave New Yorkers alone.

Yesterday at 9:05 p.m.

Omarosa Makes Her Triumphant Return to Reality TV With Celebrity Big Brother

Out of the White House, into a house with Mark McGrath and Brandi Glanville.

Yesterday at 8:52 p.m.

Luis Fonsi and a Very Blinged-Out Daddy Yankee Bring ‘Despacito’ to the Stage

No Justin Bieber necessary.

Yesterday at 8:37 p.m.

New Mamma Mia 2 Trailer: Here Cher Goes Again!

This movie knows what you want, and you want as much blonde Cher as you can get.

Yesterday at 8:07 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Calls Dylan Farrow a Liar by Using a Very Bad Literary Comparison

The actor unfortunately invokes a To Kill a Mockingbird character that was repeatedly raped by her father.

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar and U2’s Electrifying Grammys Performance Is a Must-Watch

“Is this okay? On CBS?”