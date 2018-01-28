Maren Morris Leads the Grammys’ Poignant Route 91 Harvest Festival Tribute

In one of the most moving segments at this year’s Grammy Awards, four country artists who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last October — Maren Morris, Eric Church, and the duo of Brothers Osborne — took the stage to pay tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Before launching into a lovely, quiet rendition of Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven,” Church addressed the audience on how powerful music can be in times of catastrophe. “All of country music was reminded in the most tragic way the connection we share with our fans,” he said, “and the healing power music will always provide.”