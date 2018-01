Whether you’re among the wildflowers or in a boat out at sea, take a few moments to appreciate the quiet beauty of the Grammy Awards’ tribute to Tom Petty. Consisting of country crooners Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris, the duo only needed the strumming of their guitars to get the job done, knowing full well Petty wouldn’t have needed any unnecessary pomp and circumstance for the honor.

