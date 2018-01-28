The Winner of This Year’s Grammys Was the Turtleneck

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Turtlenecks! If you were previously on the fence about if you could pull one off, may we direct your attention to this year’s Grammys, which featured no less than five instances of the winter favorite. If we’ve learned anything from this year’s Grammys, it’s that famous men are no longer interested in exposing their throats (it’s the weakest part of the body), or just can’t really deal with bow ties right now. If you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to wear a turtleneck, now’s your chance to see what it’s all about. Below, here are five men who came to the Grammys with one goal: to protect their throats at all costs.

Jay-Z in a turtleneck being shushed by Blue Ivy!

Daddy Yankee wearing some sort of heavy-duty turtleneck that briefly seemed like it was may be a neck brace!

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Bryson Tiller wearing a turtleneck while being intimidated by Rihanna!

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg in a turtleneck auditioning to read the audiobook version of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House!

Photo: CBS

Audience-member Diddy in a turtleneck with a glass of your mom’s malbec!